Startups and mills: A historic combination

From its historic manufacturing roots that extend back to 1850, the Pepperell Mill in Biddeford has been a business incubator. Today it counts scores of businesses under its many roofs, ranging from craft breweries to medical offices to textile manufacturers and more. How do entrepreneurs find their footing there? What are the advantages and disadvantages of working out of a historic mill? What local resources exist for startups?

Join us for a conversation about Saco-Biddeford businesses.

We will be at People’s Choice Credit Union in Saco, 23 Industrial Parkway Road. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when the program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m. Coffee and light breakfast provided.

Please use the exterior spaces on the perimeter of the parking lot, so as not to displace credit union customers or consider carpooling, if possible. Parking on-site is free.

About the moderator:

Hosted by Business editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She’s been the business editor at the Press Herald, overseeing an award-winning staff, since 2014.

On the panel:

Marc Feldman, Co-owner and Founder, Think Tank

Lisa Scali, Marketing Director, Ocean’s Balance

Kerry Hanney, Night Moves Bread

Doug Sanford, Developer, Pepperell Mill

SIGN UP to get business news by email 5 days a week.

Sponsored By

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous