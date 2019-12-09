Grandpa’s Garden, maker and retailer of all natural comfort and body products, most of which are hand-crafted here in Maine, will be moving from their current location in the Tontine Mall in Brunswick to the Wyler Building at the corner of Pleasant and Maine Streets. They will join Wyler’s and the soon-to-open Maine Street Steak & Oyster Restaurant. Michael Painchaud, the owner, plans to include specialty teas and coffees to enhance the relaxing and comforting atmosphere of his Maine Street store. The new location will open around the first of the year.

Food & beverage events in the southern Midcoast

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve at Noble Kitchen + Bar (The Brunswick Hotel), $49/person, 4 courses prix fixe meal with choices. 4 Noble St., Brunswick, 837-6565, reservations recommended.

Dec. 25

Harraseeket Inn Grand Christmas Buffet, $80/person adults, $40/children 5-10, Children 4 and under free, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 162 Main St., Freeport, 865-9377, reservations required.

Dec. 28

Roaring Twenties Party at Flight Deck Brewing, live music, new beer release, 6 p.m. 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick Landing, 504-5133.

Dec. 29

Tao Yuan will host their Peking Duck Dinner, $58/person, with all the traditional flavors and accouterments, prepared with updated cooking techniques. 22 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-9002, reservations required.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve celebration at Tao Yuan, for $88/person, with an optional beverage pairing for $38/person. 22 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-9002, reservations required.

Odd Duck FSE New Year’s Eve Bash, $8/person cover in advance, 8 p.m., food and beverage priced separately. 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 844-8709.

Jan. 9

Italian Wine Dinner at Dockside Grill, 6 p.m., $65/person (plus tax and tip). Wines from Winebow Imports. 215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, 747-5274, reservations required.

Jan. 22

Now You’re Cooking Sourdough Cooking Class, $50/person, 6-8 p.m., 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, reservations required.

Special notes

Bessie’s Farm Goods offers seasonal baked goods for your holiday guests and gifts like molasses cookies, monkey bars and others, 865-9840, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport.

