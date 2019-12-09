7th Annual Multi-Artist Pop-Up Boutique

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Through Dec. 24. Chaya Studio Jewelry, 22 Cottage Road, South Portland. chayastudio.com

Here’s a chance to shop local and support a worthy cause. Through Christmas Eve, stop by Chaya Jewelry Studio in South Portland, where you’ll find an array of affordable handcrafted items, including pottery, jewelry, scarves, art and more. This year, the pop-up features more than 25 local artisans, including Shannon Wong, Ember Grove, Sue Vittner, James McLaughlin and Melanie West. A portion of sales all month long will go to Camp Sunshine, the year-round retreat that provides respite, support, joy and hope to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Swing by Chaya on Friday night for a happy hour with refreshments from 5 to 7 p.m., which also kicks off a three-day silent auction.

‘A Fairy Tale Christmas’ Carol’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org

What happens when a holiday classic collides with fairy tale characters? Find out by seeing “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” in Bath. Charles Dickens’ characters are portrayed by the likes of the Big Bad Wolf as Ebenezer Scrooge and King Midas as Jacob Marley. You’ll also be delighted by Mother Goose, Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, and other familiar faces in an adaptation that presents the enduring story of belief and redemption in an amusing and very merry way. Bring on the bah humbugs!

‘Steel Magnolias’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $15, $5 for 18 and under. lcct.org

You’d be wise to steel your heart before you see “Steel Magnolias,” presented by Lincoln County Community Theater. The play, written by Robert Harling as an homage to his sister, tells the story of a close-knit group of Southern women in the primary setting of a beauty parlor. You can expect to cry tears of laughter and sorrow as you bear witness to the emotional roller coaster that life’s events take the women on. In the end, strength, hope and love prevail.

‘A Christmas Carol’

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish, $16, $14 seniors and students. schoolhousearts.org

Schoolhouse Arts Center presents a newer interpretation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The adaptation by playwright Patrick Barlow puts some fresh twists on the story that famously features cranky old Ebenezer Scrooge and visits from The Ghost of Christmas Past, The Ghost of Christmas Present and The Ghost of Christmas Future. The production includes 29 local performers from 7 to 70 years old.

Golden Chariot Ride & Cocktail Party

5 p.m. Friday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $30. trolleymuseum.org

In the mood for a one-of-a-kind holiday event? Look no further than the Golden Chariot Ride at the Seashore Trolley Museum. The Golden Chariot is an open-air observation trolley that dates back to 1906 and spent many years in Montreal before arriving in Maine. The museum only rolls it out for special occasions, and the holiday season is one of them. You’ll climb aboard the festively decorated trolley and head out for a ride through the museum’s grounds. Spontaneous caroling has been known to happen, as have Santa Claus cameos. Your ticket includes the ride, two signature holiday cocktails, beer or wine and appetizers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: