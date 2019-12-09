ON SALE NOW
Dead Sessions, Dec. 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $7 in advance, $12 day of show.portcitymusichall.com
The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Kung Fu, Dec. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Start Making Sense, Dec. 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Stone Mountain Live for Christmas, Dec. 20 & 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com
Francis Ellis, Dec. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Mallett Brothers Band Holiday Show, Dec. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Peter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers, Dec. 27 & 28. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $75. stonemountainartscenter.com
Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Dec. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com
10th Annual Stevie Wonder Tribute Night with Kenya Hall & Friends, Dec. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com
Goldenoak, Dec. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Jonathan Edwards, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $75. stonemountainartscenter.com
Moon Hooch, Dec. 31. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Susan Werner, Jan. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Greensky Bluegrass, Jan. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Murcielago, Jan. 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Grace Potter, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50 in advance, $48.50 in advance. statetheatreportland.com
Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com
Calexico and Iron & Wine, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
We Were Promised Jetpacks, Feb. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $19 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Max Creek, Feb. 7. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $17 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Citizen Cope, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Soul Asylum Feb. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
JigJam, Feb. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Drive-By Truckers, Feb. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Kamasi Washington, Feb. 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $45 reserved seating. portcitymusichall.com
And Thats Why We Drink, Feb. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 seated general admission, $60 preferred seating general admission with meet and greet. portcitymusichall.com
Della Mae, Feb. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Kane Brown, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland $39.75 to $79.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Subtronics, March 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Bonnie Prince Billy and Jonathan Richman, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Kat Edmonson, March 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Beach Boys, March 27. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $30. waterfrontconcerts.com
Walk Off the Earth, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $39 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Caamp, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Melissa Etheridge, April 9. State Theatre, Portland,$50 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Mike Farris, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $54.75 to $124.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
The SteelDrivers, April 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com
Tennis, April 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Judith Owen, April 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Lewis Black, April 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $65. waterfrontconcerts.com
JoJo Siwa, May 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com
AJR, May 13. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.75 to $59.50. crossarenaportland.com
DuoDuo Quartet, May 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Mammals, May 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Nada Surf, May 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Kiss, Sept. 3. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, $39.95 to $1000. waterfrontconcerts.com
