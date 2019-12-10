Owners of the retail center at 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway in South Portland have listed the property for sale with an asking price of $7.2 million, according to the listing real estate broker.
The 62,000-square-foot retail center is home to Urban Air indoor trampoline center, Jenny Craig, Plato’s Closet and other businesses. The center was renovated in 2017 and is 98 percent leased, according to the listing, with additional tenants including Maine Warrior Gym, The Axe Pit, Triple Crown Baseball & Softball Academy and Uniforms Express.
The property’s listing broker is Compass Commercial Brokers of Portland.
