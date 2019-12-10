There is so much going on in December! Here are some highlights of events to look forward to and some other observations.

BIG Awards Night, Dec. 11

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Awards Night will be this Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Frontier in Brunswick. They’ll have heavy hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, door prizes and they will be recognizing some individuals and businesses for their support over the past year. Eric London, Thomas Stevens of BIW, Perk Ramsay, Burgess Technology Services and Crooker Construction will be honored. A few tickets may still be available, call 729- 7736 for more details.

Volunteers Are Amazing People

After two weekends of the Midcoast Tree Festival, I’m just blown away from the energy, enthusiasm and excitement the volunteers brought to the event. We couldn’t have done the event without several dozen volunteers giving us hours of their time. Overall, we had more than 50 volunteers, and about 20 of those people volunteered at least 15 hours over the 7 days. A rare few were there for twice that many hours. Thank you so much. On behalf of the three lead organizations who created this event (the Chamber, All Saints Parish and Spectrum Generations) we’re so thankful for your help. Your participation was vital to our success.

Pancakes with Santa, Dec. 15, at Plant Memorial Home This Sunday, Plant Memorial Home (1 Washington St., Bath) is welcoming families and individuals to come have Pancakes with Santa beginning at 9:30. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for the family and there will be separate seating times at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.. There will be pancakes, hot cocoa, ornament making and winter rides. RSVP seats for your family at 443-8990.

Midcoast Tree Festival Sponsors & So Many Kind Words As we are recovering from a very successful event, it’s a great time for a few more acknowledgments of thanks. The first goes to our sponsoring businesses who helped us offset major startup costs with their contributions to certain aspects of the event. Thanks to the following businesses and organizations: Ray Labbe & Sons, M.W. Sewall, Ouellet Construction, Destinations to Travel, Edgewater Financial, Turner Publishing, Wiscasset Ford, Knights of Columbus, Red’s Eats, Lowe’s & Region 10 Technical High School. A special thank you too, to the Chamber’s Cornerstone Members who we highlighted in a recent column. Additionally, thank you to the citizens and friends who’ve sent little notes of thanks or who pulled us aside during the event to offer their congratulations on this first-time festival. It’s difficult to overstate how much those moments mean to our organizers and

volunteers. A little boost of encouragement goes a long way- it shapes our attitudes and our outlooks for future years of the event. Finally, and I’ll highlight this in a future column, thank you to the participating wreath benefactors and tree benefactors.

Ribbon Cuttings Bookend the Weekend at Calm Moments Spa on Friday and at Virtual Golf Club of Brunswick, Dec. 16 Laura Tuttle-Williams is one of our most active Chamber people, helping with the WillPower team, the Board of Directors, and most recently the Midcoast Tree Festival. She recently moved her spa to 190 Lincoln Street in Bath to share space with Texture Hair Design, and we’ll be doing a ribbon cutting there on Friday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. sharp. Laura and the Texture team have clients later in the afternoon, so this ribbon cutting will be a quick drop-in with a photo at 2 p.m. and a brief tour as they show you the space. If you’re a local business leader drop by and join us.

Then Monday, Dec. 16 golf fans (or friends of golfers) should come check out the newest business in Brunswick as the Virtual Golf Club of Brunswick opened just three weeks ago! They’re located inside the McAvoy’s Banquet Room at the Brunswick Golf Club on 165 River Road in Brunswick. We’ll be doing a ribbon cutting with Jordan and his team on Monday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m.. You’re invited to join us to check out their four large-screen playing stations that allow you to play golf courses from around the world. Stop by if you can and, as always, pre-registration is never required for Chamber ribbon cuttings- just show up.

Main Street Bath’s Old Fashioned Christmas, All Month Few communities in Maine celebrate Christmas with as many events at Bath does and the fun lasts throughout December. Here are a few highlights of what they do in December. Trolley Caroling… on the city trolley every Friday and Saturday in December from 4-8 p.m. Free tickets are available at the trolley stop near City Hall beginning at 3:30.

Santa Boxes… are two magic letter boxes in downtown Bath that will get your letters directly to Santa. Letter boxes will be out until Dec. 15 and are uniquely shaped like red houses so they are easy to identify.

Santa Bags… are throughout the downtown and they’re used for food drive donations this holiday season. The food donated with go to the Bath Food Bank to fill holiday bellies. You can bring your non-perishable food items to the lobbies of any of the following Santa Bag locations: Bath City Hall, Bath Savings Institution, Bath Natural Market, Brackett’s, First Federal Savings & Loan or Island Treasure Toys. Bright Night Bath: Fire and Ice… will be Dec. 13 and bring some warmth to a chilly winter’s eve. There will be a fire sculpture to roast marshmallows in, a life-size Snow Globe for family photos, many shops open late and much more.

Finally, the month ends with the Paul Revere Bell Ringing on New Year’s Eve at 11:45 a.m. (so 12 hours before the new year for families that may not stay up until Midnight). There’s so much to experience this holiday season in the Bath-Brunswick Midcoast region and we hope you and your family make the time to enjoy the season.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber

