NEW HIRES

Katahdin Trust Co. has hired Justin Jamison as vice president, commercial services officer at its Bangor office.

Jamison previously served as vice president, commercial relationship manager for People’s United Bank. He lives in Bangor.

Sven Bartholomew joined Camden National Bank as senior vice president, business banking segment leader.

Bartholomew brings more than 14 years of experience developing and leading teams, cultivating new relationships, and acting as a trusted financial partner to many Maine businesses and government entities.

PROMOTIONS

Diversified Communications announced two promotions:

Matthew Boucher was promoted to director of registration. He joined the company in 2006 and most recently served as registration team manager.

Melissa Lizotte was promoted to human resources project manager. She joined Diversified in 2013 and most recently served as human resources coordinator.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys recently published its list of nationally ranked criminal defense attorneys. The following Maine attorneys made the list:

Darrick Banda, of Augusta; James Howaniec, of Lewiston; Michael Turndorf, of Portland; Patrick Gordon, of Lyman; Richard Hartley, of Bangor; Robert Ruffner, of Portland; Sarah Churchill, of Saco; Sarah Glynn, of South Paris and Wayne Foote, of Bangor.

Chelsea Summers, town clerk for the town of Hope, received the Maine Town and City Clerks’ Association “Rookie of the Year” Award.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Drummond Woodsum Attorney Allen Kropp was recently appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Kropp is a former regional commissioner of the Rehabilitation Services Administration.

Ryan Kanteres, partner and principal at Scott Simons Architects, joined the board of directors for passivhausMaine.

