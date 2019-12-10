While we already know that our Republican senators will never jeopardize their own self-interest and impeach their boss, we can still be thankful we have responsible individuals who refuse to close their eyes and look the other way while witnessing this president’s ongoing dangerous trajectory.
It’s not so much what he has done, but, more importantly, what he might and likely will do next, which should gravely concern every American.
So and even in spite of the current overwhelming evidence, the main reason to proceed with impeachment ultimately comes down to “What will this loose cannon do next? And, in that same light, “If not now, when?” Hopefully, before it is too late.
Jim Thompson
Kennebunk
