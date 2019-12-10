Claudia Frost of the Brunswick Rotary Club has been selected to serve as the district governor in Rotary district 7780 for a two-year term starting in July 2022.
Frost’s Rotary background includes District Peace Scholar Chair, District Visioning Facilitator, Assistant Governor, multiple terms as Club President and she is currently serving as Past President and Fundraising Chair. She has been involved in writing numerous global grants, and has performed international work as a Rotarian as well.
In addition to her involvement with Rotary initiatives, she supports her husband Bill Allen’s work with Restorative Justice. Frost also works locally on hunger prevention through the Harpswell Mobile Food Program, and on literacy through the Reading Friends initiative.
