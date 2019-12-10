Rep. Jay McCreight, D-Harpswell, and Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, will hold joint public office hours on Monday, Dec. 16, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the West Bath Town Office on 219 Fosters Point Road. The event replaces an office hours session previously scheduled for Dec. 2, which was cancelled due to weather.

The office hours will provide residents an opportunity to hear updates from Augusta, provide feedback, ask questions, share opinions and get help navigating state government.

“As we look forward to heading back to Augusta in January, we’d like to hear from you about how we can best represent you in the Legislature,” said McCreight.

To RSVP, visit facebook.com/events/2590464484530285/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: