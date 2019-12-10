PORTLAND — Northern Light Mercy Hospital has received a $1 million capital campaign challenge grant to support the hospital’s campus consolidation project.

The challenge grant, made possible by four anonymous donors, provides a one-to-one match up to $1 million for all gifts made to Mercy’s capital campaign through March 31, 2020. The gift was made in honor of the donors’ mother, a longtime Mercy supporter.

“We want to acknowledge the special place Mercy has in her heart and help ensure the success of the Mercy capital campaign. It is our hope that others may also wish to pay tribute to someone they wish to honor,” said one of the anonymous donors.

To date, Mercy has raised more than 75% of its $20 million capital campaign goal.

“The Mercy family is deeply grateful that these remarkable donors have chosen to honor their mother with such an impactful and meaningful gift,” said Charlie Therrien, president of Mercy Hospital.

Earlier this year, Mercy received state approval to complete the consolidation of operations to its campus on Fore River Parkway. Construction is expected to begin in 2020 and be completed in 2022.

