AUGUSTA — The Legislature’s watchdog agency was directed Tuesday to investigate the state program of legal services for the poor, after concerns were raised in recent reports about rising costs and over-billing by private attorneys.

In a unanimous vote, the Government Oversight Committee approved an investigation into the practices of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, which is tasked with providing defense attorneys to those unable to afford an attorney of their own.

The inquiry, which will be run by the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, will be a deeper investigation that extends a preliminary review of the legal services operation that the oversight committee ordered in April.

“Their role is to ensure there is justice for everyone. For us to create accountability there is critical,” said Sen. Lisa Kiem, R-Dixfield, an oversight committee member. “There isn’t anything more critical than ensuring justice in our society.”

Kiem, who also serves on the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, headed a task force that was also charged with reviewing the legal services commission’s work. For at least two years she has been pushing her colleagues to increase oversight of Maine’s indigent legal services system.

In April, the nonpartisan Sixth Amendment Center released a report concluding that Maine’s system for providing attorneys to the poor was failing its clients. And in November, Pine Tree Watch, a non-profit investigative news agency in Maine, issued a report showing the state paid more than $21 million to private defense attorneys with little oversight of the spending. The report also detailed some $2.2 million in potential overbilling by private attorneys.

The commission’s spending has nearly doubled since it began overseeing several hundred private defense attorneys for poor clients in 2009.

All states are required to provide an attorney to people who are unable to afford their own lawyer under a landmark 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Maine is the only state that hires and assigns private attorneys to indigent cases. All other states now meet the requirement through some version of a public defender’s office and a staff of attorneys.

The state is also facing increasing scrutiny from the American Civil Liberties Union, which has sued other states for doing an inadequate job in providing poor defendants with access to an attorney.

