Wed.  12/11  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  CH

Thur.  12/12  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Meeting  CH

Thur.  12/12  4 p.m.  METRO Board of Directors  114 Valley St.

Mon.  12/16  5 p.m.  City Council  CH

Mon.  12/16  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee  CH

Mon.  12/16  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  12/17 4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Wed.  12/18  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  PPL

Wed.  12/18  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  12/18  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  129 Island Ave.

