Wed. 12/11 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission CH
Thur. 12/12 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Meeting CH
Thur. 12/12 4 p.m. METRO Board of Directors 114 Valley St.
Mon. 12/16 5 p.m. City Council CH
Mon. 12/16 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee CH
Mon. 12/16 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees 225 Douglass St.
Tues. 12/17 4:30 p.m. Planning Board CH
Wed. 12/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee PPL
Wed. 12/18 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 12/18 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council 129 Island Ave.
