GIRLS

1. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers have won three straight Class B state championships and, with a roster of 32 girls, show no signs of slowing. Caroline Mahoney, Bella Eremita and Christina Pinette head a senior class looking to run the table. Juniors Emma Frothingham, Zoe Evans and Hannah Liess and sophomores Stephanie te Boekhorst and Ali Bragg all scored in individual events at the state meet. Grace Taylor leads a promising group of seven freshmen.

2. Greely: The Rangers have even more depth (38) than Cape Elizabeth thanks to an influx of 15 freshmen, a half dozen of whom appear capable of scoring in two individual events at states. Senior Kyla Moroney, juniors Jaehee Park, Blake Wescott, Bella Stewart and Elizabeth Domingo and sophomores Kate Hahn and Mia Raley all contributed to last winter’s Class B runner-up placement. The absence of any divers will hurt Greely’s chances of overcoming the Capers.

3. Morse: Coming off a fourth-place finish in Class B, the Shipbuilders boast a Division I prospect (University of Tennessee) in senior Olivia Harper and twin sister Haily Harper, who also plans to swim in college. Natalie Emmerson (backstroke and freestyle) leads a promising freshman class of five. With no juniors and only three seniors, depth could be problematic. Sophomore Fionna Cashman is the only other returning individual state meet scorer.

4. Kennebunk: The Rams look to move up from fifth in Class A with seniors Ella Yentsch and Grace Girard and sophomore Kaia Wirth, all of whom contributed last February. Divers Camilla Rawlings (sophomore) and Lily Madore (junior) return. Maya Olin, Chloe Matthews, Annalise Cowing and Emma Thomas all figure to make an immediate impact and are among an impressive class of 14 freshmen.

5. Gorham: The Rams finished a point behind Kennebunk in Class A and only four behind Lewiston, so a top-four showing is within reach. Seniors Laura Bolduc and Ava Pitman lead a well-rounded team that includes state contributors Caitlin Randall (junior) and sophomore twin sisters Caroline and Alison Bishop. Sophomores Stephanie Labrie and Taylor Jordan and freshmen Abby Rosingana and Kate Pelletier also figure to be in the scoring mix.

BOYS

1. Cheverus: After seven consecutive Class A state titles, the Stags dynasty may be showing signs of vulnerability. Graduation and transfer resulted in a roster of only 13. Still, seniors Brim Peabody, Quinton Hastings and Jack Martin all return from individual runner-up performances. Classmate Clayton Hatch and junior Owen Gallo-Waggoner scored individual points. Returning from a year’s absence is senior Chase Cameron, who won the Southwesterns 200 free title as a sophomore. Sophomore Wyatt England is another potent addition.

2. Scarborough: Fourth in Class A last February, the Red Storm opened their season with a 90-77 dual-meet victory over Cape Elizabeth. Juniors Gavin McLeod and Finn Davis are coming off impressive state meets and classmates Nolan Orff and Charlie Fellows as well as seniors Trevor Parenteau, Ethan Mutrie and Gunnar Phetteplace all gained experience. Ethan Schulz, Evan Wardrop and Tanner Johnson lead an influx of 15 freshmen.

3. Cape Elizabeth: With a cast of 40 boys, the Capers are aiming for their first Class B state title since 2015. They were third last winter, behind Mt. Desert Island and Ellsworth. Sophomores Ethan Smith (butterfly) and Keegan McKenney (500 free) are individual state champions. Juniors Rishi Yadav, Caden Gilbert and Finn Snyder also contributed last February. Freshman Ian Plourde will make an impact.

4. Greely: The Rangers finished fourth in Class B last winter and return both of the swimmers (senior Atticus Smith, sophomore Charter Sasseville) who placed among the top seven in individual events. Senior William Nicholson and sophomore Lev Giffune also scored. Junior Brady Fluet, new to high school swimming, slides into the top tier. A roster of 20 assures the relays will be covered.

5. Yarmouth: The Clippers are looking to improve on a sixth-place finish in Class B with help from a strong junior class that includes Conor Wolff, Nathaniel Henninger, Emerson Pardales and Wesley Pratt. The addition of freshmen Gabe Merrill and Isaac Pendleton should help mitigate substantial losses to graduation.

