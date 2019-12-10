SANFORD — Raegan Kelly hit a layup down the stretch for the winning basket as Noble edge Sanford 43-42 on Tuesday night in girls’ basketball.

Amy Fleming led Noble (2-0) with 17 points, and Olivia Howard added 14. Kelly finished with six points, and Hannah Drew added four.

Samya Santiague hit a jumper for the Spartans (1-1) for the lead with a couple minutes to go before Kelly’s layup. Santiague finished with 15 points. Hope Tarbox hit four 3s for 12 points and Paige Cote added 11.

CHEVERUS 48, SCARBOROUGH 44: Lauren Jordan had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Stags (2-0) raced to a 29-15 halftime lead over the Red Storm (1-1) at Portland.

Lillie Singleton chipped in with 11 points.

Isabella Dickinson scored nine of her 19 points to lead a 17-6 fourth-quarter comeback for the Red Storm to pull within four. Linsdey Fiorillo added 12 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 64, DEERING 21: Ashlee Aceto scored 15 points, Margaret Whitmore had 14 points and Hylah Owen added 13 as the Red Riots (2-0) jumped to a 31-8 halftime lead and moved on to defeat the Rams (0-2) at Portland.

Kaleisha Towle chipped in with 10 points.

MASSABESIC 75, WESTBROOK 39: Michaela Jacobs and Hannah Samson had seven points apiece in the first quarter as the Mustangs (1-1) jumped to a 26-4 lead and cruised past the Blue Blazes (0-2) at Westbrook.

Marissa Holt led the Mustangs with a game-high 16 points, Samson and Taylor Starboard each finished with 12 points and Jacobs with nine.

Sarah Muka led Westbrook with nine points.

MARSHWOOD 61, WELLS 49: Angelina Bisson knocked down five 3s and had 24 points to lead the Hawks (2-0) past the Warriors (1-1) at Wells.

The game was tied at 48 midway through the fourth quarter after a 15-0 Wells run tied the game. The Hawks closed the game on a 13-1 run. Kayla Goodwin had 14 points and Casey Perry added eight.

Grace Ramsdell led Wells with 15 points. Franny Ramsdell added 13 points, and Mallory Aromando finished with 12.

TRAIP ACADEMY 38, SACOPEE VALLEY 26: Addy Hale had 10 points and five steals as the Rangers (1-1) jumped to a 9-1 lead and used a 16-1 third quarter to down the Hawks (1-1) at Kittery.

Marlee Sumsion helped with seven points and five rebounds. Hannah Thorsen had two points and 10 rebounds.

Kylie Day led Sacopee Valley with eight points.

RANGELEY 62, VALLEY 34: Emily Eastlack led all scorers with 18 points as Rangeley defeated visiting Valley (1-1).

Winnie LaRochelle had 11 points and Olivia Pye had 10 points for the Lakers (2-0).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous