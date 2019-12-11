CAPE ELIZABETH — A community Holiday Tree Lighting will be held 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, on the lawn at Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road. The event, which is free and open to the public, features hot chocolate, carols and a visit from Santa.
