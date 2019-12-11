Arrests

12/4 at 3:29 p.m. James F. Coakley, 68, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Dennison Drive by Sgt. Eric Fay on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/8 at 1:38 a.m. Brandon Joseph Darling, 38, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Hill Way by Officer Ben Davis on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest.

Summonses

12/5 at 4:04 p.m. Barbara Groeger, 76, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/7 at 3:29 p.m. Tyler O’Neil, 29, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on charges of operating after suspension, failure to pay fine and attaching false plates.

Fire calls

12/5 at 4:08 p.m. Accident on Two Lights Road.

12/8 at 9:54 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Longfellow Drive.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Dec. 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: