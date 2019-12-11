PORTLAND — More than 90 seniors from Casco Bay High School will take part in the school’s seventh annual “March to the Post Office” Friday, Dec. 13, as they march down Congress Street to mail their college applications or supporting materials.

The students will gather at the Portland Museum of Art where they’ll meet with Reiche Community School kindergarten students to help build the younger students’ college aspirations. They’ll make their way to the downtown post office about 1:50 p.m., then proceed to City Hall where they will be joined by fellow students, families and guests for an address by city and school officials and speeches from seniors Josh Shunk and Johan Sifa Ramazani.

“This ritual vibrantly demonstrates to the school community and the world that every kid is ‘college material’ – that every kid can get there with hard work and adequate support, if they decide that is the right path,” Principal Derek Pierce said.

Many of the students participating in the march are the first in their families to apply to colleges.

