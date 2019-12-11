A Delta plane was hit by a de-icing truck Wednesday morning at the Portland International Jetport.
Delta flight 4770 to LaGuardia was being de-iced when the truck made contact with the tail of the plane, according to jetport officials. No injuries were reported.
The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were taken off the plane, according to jetport officials.
Multiple de-icing trucks were being used Wednesday morning at the jetport.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Carbon fee and dividend the best approach to going carbon-neutral
-
The Forecaster
Mobile food pantry at town office Thursday
-
The Forecaster
Bath hosts rabies informational meeting
-
The Forecaster
Cape EMS expands per-diem program
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Dec. 13-20
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.