A Delta plane was hit by a de-icing truck Wednesday morning at the Portland International Jetport.

Delta flight 4770 to LaGuardia was being de-iced when the truck made contact with the tail of the plane, according to jetport officials. No injuries were reported.

The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were taken off the plane, according to jetport officials.

Multiple de-icing trucks were being used Wednesday morning at the jetport.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: