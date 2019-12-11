House Judiciary panel to debate articles of impeachment against Trump tonight

</div></div> </div> <div class="post-content clearfix" itemprop="articleBody" id="js-post-content" data-truncate="3"> <p>WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee is set to begin debate Wednesday night on the two narrowly drafted articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.</p> <p>House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is scheduled to gavel the meeting open at 7 p.m. The panel is expected to hear opening statements from its 41 members before recessing until Thursday morning, when it will debate proposed amendments to the articles before voting on the articles themselves.</p><div class="inner-sidebar"> </div> <p>That would set up a full House vote on Trump’s impeachment for next week before Congress breaks for the holidays.</p> <p>Congress has impeached only two presidents in history: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could vote on articles of impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press</i></span> </p></div> <p>Some other polls conducted since the start of public impeachment hearings in the House have shown a somewhat different picture.</p> <p>An Economist-YouGov poll released last week, for example, showed that 47 percent of Americans support the impeachment and removal of Trump, while 40 percent are opposed.</p> <p>Trump on Wednesday morning retweeted a spate of commentary on impeachment and FBI surveillance of his 2016 campaign from like-minded Republican lawmakers, conservative commentators and other allies.</p> <p>At a rally Tuesday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he called the impeachment process a "sham," and a desperate tactic by Democrats to gain an advantage in next year's election.</p> <p>"You know why, because they want to win an election and this is the only way they can do it," Trump said.</p> <p>Former energy secretary Rick Perry voiced support Wednesday for an unfounded notion advanced by Trump and other Republicans that Ukraine interfered in the U.S. presidential election in 2016.</p> <p>"Before this is said and done, there will be evidence that you can point to that clearly shows that the Ukrainians were engaged in trying to manipulate the election," Perry said during an interview on Fox News.</p> <p>Perry's assessment is at odds with that of FBI Director Christopher Wray, who said in an interview with ABC News on Monday that there was "no indication" that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.</p> <p>Perry was among the "three amigos" – along with European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker – who operated an irregular foreign policy channel to push Ukraine to announce the investigations Trump sought.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential contender, will donate $10 million Thursday to defend vulnerable Democratic House members against paid Republican attacks on their support for impeachment proceedings against Trump.</p> <p>The money, which is meant to even an arms race on the 2020 congressional battlefield, was cheered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has been fielding concerns from some of her members over a costly Republican advertising offensive as the House moves toward an impeachment vote next week.</p> <p>"In 2018, Mayor Bloomberg was a critical ally in helping House Democrats regain the majority," Pelosi said in a statement. "Now, the stakes are even higher as we work to make health care more affordable by reducing the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs, increase wages and root out corruption. We welcome and thank Mayor Bloomberg for his support."</p> <p><em>The Washington Post's Michael Brice-Saddler and Michael Scherer contributed to this report</em>.</p> 