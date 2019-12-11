SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Nobel Literature Prize laureate Peter Handke was on Wednesday proclaimed persona non-grata in the Bosnian capital and in Kosovo for his apologist views toward Serb war crimes during the wars in the 1990s.
Sarajevo’s regional parliament also denounced the Swedish Academy for giving the award to the Austrian novelist and screenplay writer. It was handed to him at a ceremony in Stockholm on Tuesday that was boycotted by Bosnian and officials from six other countries.
Handke has been a staunch supporter of the Serbs and their leader Slobodan Milosevic during his war campaigns in the Balkans and has disputed that the massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in the town of Srebrenica in 1995 was genocide. Several rulings by international war crime courts have proclaimed the massacre in the eastern Bosnian enclave a genocide.
Kosovo followed suit Wednesday by declaring Handke unwelcome in the former Serbian province.
Kosovo acting Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli said on Twitter that he made the decision because of the support Handke “gave to Milosevic and his genocidal policies” in Kosovo and Bosnia.
Sarajevo regional lawmakers said Handke hasn’t changed his pro-Serb views even now so many years after the civil war in Bosnia, and is making another provocation by announcing he would visit Bosnian Serbs in a village close to Srebrenica.
‘’The handing of the Nobel Prize to such a person is an insult of the victims and his visit to Bosnia and Sarajevo would be additional humiliation of the victims of the Serbian aggression,” Sarajevo lawmakers said.
In Serbia, some lawmakers in the national parliament proposed that a human rights prize be established under Handke’s name for “bravery” he has shown while defending the Serb cause during the wars.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Chronic stress, pain and injury caused death of Marissa Kennedy, expert testifies
-
Nation & World
House Judiciary panel to debate articles of impeachment against Trump tonight
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick college gallery tells visual tales of lives of Africans in America
-
Business
Fed lets interest rates stand, and forecasts expect no change in 2020
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth holds tree lighting
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.