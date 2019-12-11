BIDDEFORD – Donald “Bob” L. Hilton, 88, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019. He was born on Oct. 18, 1931, to Lester and Irene (Arundel) Hilton in Saco.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener. He could usually be found working with his wife Terry in his extensive gardens, spending endless days at the ocean, walking the shore and body surfing. He loved the tranquility of camp at Junior Lake. He was always up for the adventure of hiking in the Waterville Valley. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family. Donald was a proud Marine Veteran who served in the 5th Marine Division in the Korean War. He received a Silver Star for his actions in the war. He worked for most of his life at Saco Defense before retirement.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Theresa, of Biddeford. Daughter; Amy Hilton of Biddeford. Six sons; Scott and his wife Cindy Hilton of Dayton, Toby Hilton of Winthrop, Todd Hilton of Portland, Troy and his wife Christine Hilton of Biddeford, Charles and his wife Tabitha Hilton of East Waterboro, and Jason and his wife Angel Hilton of Hollis. Stepson, Scott Babb of Biddeford. Four Grandchildren; Nicole and her husband Mike Arsenault of Florida, Nathan Hilton of Arundel, Cody Hilton of Biddeford, and Travis Hilton of Biddeford. Great Grandson, Lucas Arsenault of Florida. Brother, Ray Hilton of Saco, and Sister, Barbara Townsend, of Portland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Lorraine Tibbetts, and his wife, Margaret.

At Donald’s request there will be no services or visiting hours. Arrangements have been made by Hope Memorial Chapel. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.hopememorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Animal Welfare Society,

46 Holland St.

Kennebunk, Maine 04043

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous