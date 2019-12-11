PORTLAND – Sister Mary Gemma Connelly, R.S.M. (Dorinda Elizabeth), died unexpectedly at Frances Warde Convent on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with her Sisters and friends at her side. Sr. Mary Gemma was born on Jan. 21, 1928, in Bangor, Maine to Mary Belle Cannon and Francis Joseph Connelly. Upon the death of her mother when she was four, she and her sister, Mary Charlotte (later to be Sister Mary Michael, R.S.M.) were placed in St. Michael’s Home for Girls, Bangor, staffed by the Sisters of Mercy. Their brother, Francis, lived at St. Louis Home, Scarborough, Maine.

After graduating from John Bapst High School in 1946, Sister Mary Gemma entered the Sisters of Mercy in Portland. She attributed her religious vocation to Sister Mary Dominic, who cared for her at St. Michael’s Home. Her kindness and motherliness was always remembered by Sister Mary Gemma.

Sister began her higher education at St. Joseph’s College, obtaining a B.S. in education and a M.S. in education from Boston College in Massachusetts.

Sister Mary Gemma began her teaching career at Cathedral Elementary School, Portland, and for the next sixteen years she was a teacher or principal in schools in Biddeford, Houlton and Westbrook as well at the Passamaquoddy Elementary School at Pleasant Point Reservation, Perry. In 1967, Sister Mary Gemma was appointed Diocesan School Supervisor for parochial schools in Maine, working closely under the supervision of Msgr. Charles Murphy for 11 years. In 1978, she had the distinction of being the first woman to become Superintendent of Catholic Schools, replacing Msgr. Charles Murphy who took a position in Rome at the North American College. At the time, Bishop Edward O’Leary said, “Sister Mary Gemma is extremely capable of doing the work and the office will be in excellent hands. Each person has his or her own talents to give and Sister has her own charisma. There is no question that she has the ability to carry on after serving eleven years in the office.” This appointment was applauded by Catholics who wanted to see women play a greater role in the administration of the Church.

In 1985, after leaving the Superintendent’s position, Sister Mary Gemma welcomed time for spiritual renewal at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Upon her return home, Sister Mary Gemma worked at a variety of ministries: Administration Office at St. Joseph’s College in Standish; Pastoral Assistant at St. Mary’s in Westbrook, St. Pius X in Portland, and Holy Martyrs in Falmouth; teacher, Holy Cross in South Portland; and Motherhouse Coordinator, a ministry she held until her retirement at Frances Warde Convent in Portland.

Sister Mary Gemma was a great storyteller, who often entertained us with her sense of humor and extraordinary memory for details. In addition to her gifts in ministry, she also was blessed with an outgoing personality that drew others to her. Sister Mary Gemma enjoyed people and showed this by her loving loyalty to her family, friends and community. She was always grateful for anything that was done for her, however small. Sister will be remembered for her compassionate heart, accepting all with grace as she joyfully lived out her motto, “To Jesus through Mary.”

The Sisters and family of Sister Mary Gemma would like to thank all the staff at Frances Warde Convent for the loving care they gave to Sister Mary Gemma.

In addition to her parents, Sister Mary Gemma was predeceased by her beloved sister, Sister Mary Michael Connelly, R.S.M.; and her dear brother, Francis Rocheleau; as well as her nieces, Joan Rocheleau and Ann Rocheleau.

She is survived by her dear nephews, Robert Rocheleau of Port Pierce, FL., Peter Rocheleau of New York, N.Y., and James Rocheleau and his wife Joanne of Hingham, MA.; a special cousin, Marysue Morrison of Portland; several other cousins as well as close friends and her Sisters in community.

Visiting hours will be held from 3-6 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland, Maine. To view Sister Mary Gemma’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister Mary Gemma’s name to:

Sisters of Mercy,

966 Riverside Street

Portland, ME 04103

