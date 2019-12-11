Arrests

Dec. 2 at 6:56 a.m. Anthony Osborne, 42, of Bath, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Ian Geib on two outstanding warrants.

Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. Craig P. Cushing, 34, of Scarborough, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of criminal trespass.

Dec. 2 at 7:32 p.m. April Roseboro, 23, of Brunswick, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of violation of protection order.

Dec. 3 at midnight. Porsha Smith, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

Dec. 4 at 10:13 a.m. Eric Breault, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on an outstanding warrant.

Dec. 4 at 12:43 p.m. Craig P. Cushing, 34, of Scarborough, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ian Leitch on a violation of conditional release.

Dec. 4 at 3:33 p.m. Megan M. Shaw, 34, of Westbrook, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of operating while under the influence.

Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Joshua Allen, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

Dec. 5 at 8:47 a.m. Christopher Bean, 49, address unlisted, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

Dec. 5 at 12:55 p.m. Joshua Woodbury, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

Dec. 5 at 4:05 p.m. Porsha Smith, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

Dec. 6 at 8:19 a.m. Jesse S. Harvey, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

Dec. 6 at 10:21 a.m. Joshua G. Welch, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Dec. 6 at 11:43 a.m. Peter McGowan, 55, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

Dec. 6 at 3:22 p.m. Brian S. Frence, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Christopher Crout on an outstanding warrant.

Dec. 6 at 7:20 p.m. David S. Huerta, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Dec. 7 at 4:49 a.m. Tangy Mberincuti, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kevin Nielsen on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, operating while under the influence and operating without a license.

Dec. 7 at 8:16 a.m. Moises D. Batista, 29, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on Deering Street by Officer Nevin Rand on a charge of criminal trespass.

Dec. 7 at 12:44 p.m. Charles Scally, 48, of Gorham, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of assault.

Dec. 7 at 12:49 p.m. Joshua Woodbury, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

Dec. 7 at 4:43 p.m. Jennifer L. Cobb, 41, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Cody Forbes on three outstanding warrants.

Dec. 7 at 5:29 p.m. Jose A. Martinez, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Dec. 7 at 6:41 p.m. Robert Graham, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of probation violation.

Dec. 7 at 6:56 p.m. Charity Logan, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Dec. 8 at 11:34 a.m. Aimee J. Meyers, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of trespass by motor vehicle.

Dec. 8 at 12:26 p.m. Shevawn L. Sawyer, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Dec. 8 at 1:20 p.m. Donald Rudalevige, 79, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Dec. 8 at 4:29 p.m. Nickel Nsubila, 24, of Lewiston, was arrested on Baxter Boulevard by Office Kyle Forbes on a charges of aggravated unlawful gambling and an outstanding warrant.

Dec. 8 at 7:16 p.m. Christopher Ross, 31, of Windham, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant.

Dec. 8 at 9:27 p.m. Calvin K. Fletcher, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Kellogg Street by Officer Curran Huff on two outstanding warrants.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: