SCARBOROUGH — The town has closed its recycling and compost collection site on Bessey School Drive, off Route 1. From now on residents can bring those items to the Public Works facility at 20 Washington Ave., where the containers can be more easily monitored and maintained by staff. Call Public Works at 730-4400 for more information or questions.
