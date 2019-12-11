Arrests

12/7 at 11:16 p.m. Jeffrey Graham, 45, of Terry Street, Gorham, was arrested on Trillium Way by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

12/8 at 2:08 p.m. Ahem Abdullahi, 25, of Congress Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Campus Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of failure to give correction name, address or date of birth, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating bail condition of release.

Summonses

12/6 at 4:03 p.m. Eric Woodman, 56, of Auburn Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/6 at 4:03 p.m. Danay Dymond, 41, of Auburn Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/7 at 9:52 p.m. Briana Lamontagne, 27, of Dupont Avenue, Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and driving to endanger.

12/8 at 4:17 a.m. Stephen Foley, 44, of Veranda Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Ian Theriault on three charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and three charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

12/3 at 9:31 a.m. Assist Gorham

12/3 at 3:06 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Pillsbury Drive.

12/4 at 9:05 a.m. Gas odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

12/4 at 10:09 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/4 at 2:09 p.m. Low hanging wire on Ashton Street.

12/4 at 5:28 p.m. Electrical problem on Highland Avenue.

12/4 at 6:37 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/4 at 7:35 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/5 at 6:35 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/5 at 11:22 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/5 at 11:51 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/5 at 2:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Running Tide Drive.

12/5 at 5:47 p.m. Oven fire on Dirigo Drive.

12/6 at 4:42 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.

12/6 at 9:55 p.m. Electrical problem on Gallery Boulevard.

12/7 at 12:36 p.m. Alarm call on Green Acre Lane.

12/7 at 12:57 p.m. Alarm call on Green Acre Lane.

12/7 at 3:55 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/7 at 4:14 p.m. Unattended burn on Carter Brook Drive.

12/7 at 5:47 p.m. Alarm call on Diamond Drive.

12/8 at 8:13 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/8 at 10:10 a.m. Alarm call on Quarterdeck Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Dec. 2-8.

