SCARBOROUGH — The Community Recycling Center, located at 8 Runway Road, will transition to its winter schedule beginning Tuesday, Dec. 17. Winter hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Contact [email protected] or call 730-4400 for more information.
