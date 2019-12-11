Arrests

11/30 at 5:44 p.m. Caseme Doleski, 50, of South Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and failure to register a vehicle.

12/1 at 5:23 p.m. Corey Labrecque, 18, of Standish, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating under the influence and criminal mischief.

12/1 at 8:28 p.m. Mireille Musese, 26, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

12/3 at 4:58 p.m. Graham Dickson, 26, listed as transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a warrant.

12/3 at 8:42 p.m. Malcom Todd Parham, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/3 at 11:01 p.m. Brandon Pierce, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on Sprague Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

12/4 at 9:26 p.m. Corey Legere, 35, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

12/6 at 5:52 p.m. Keith Boisvert, 42, of Freeport, was arrested on Route 703 by Officer Eric Young on charges of operating under the influences (drugs or combination) and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

Summonses

11/29 at 2:37 p.m. Nicole Hanson, 44, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

11/29 at 7:18 p.m. A 16-year-old girl, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/5 at 8:03 a.m. Kimberlee Roux, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/5 at 8:25 a.m. Cara Smith, 21, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/5 at 2:19 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of assault.

12/6 at 4:06 a.m. Jennifer Randall, 39, of Pownal, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/6 at 11:19 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of assault.

12/6 at 9:13 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

12/3 at 9:41 a.m. False alarm on Foden Road.

12/3 at 1:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

12/3 at 3:51 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

12/3 at 8:43 p.m. Water evacuation on Mussey Road.

12/3 at 10:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Sprague Street.

12/4 at 9:31 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

12/4 at 9:31 a.m. False alarm on Colchester Drive.

12/4 at 12:50 p.m. False alarm on Waterman Drive.

12/4 at 2:22 p.m. False alarm on Foden Road.

12/4 at 2:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Stanford Street.

12/4 at 7:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Sawyer (Road or Street not reported).

12/5 at 5:32 a.m. False alarm on Waterman Drive.

12/6 at 7:55 a.m. Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on Main Street.

12/6 at 9:22 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Pillsbury Street.

12/6 at 11:32 a.m. Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on Main Street.

12/6 at 12:36 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Lincoln Street.

12/6 at 3:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

12/6 at 5:07 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

12/6 at 8:43 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Breakwater Drive.

12/7 at 7:44 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

12/7 at 1:17 p.m. Removal of victim(s) from a stalled elevator on Breakwater Drive.

12/7 at 5:38 p.m. False alarm on Essex Way.

12/8 at 6:50 a.m. Public service call on Maine Mall Road.

12/8 at 7:57 a.m. Structure fire on Spring Street.

12/8 at 8:15 a.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

12/8 at 10:16 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

12/9 at 12:30 a.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

12/9 at 6:36 a.m. False alarm on Industry Road.

12/9 at 10:49 a.m. Cooking fire on Maine Mall Road.

12/9 at 1:03 p.m. Heat from defective/worn short circuit on Pine Street.

12/9 at 3:37 p.m. Combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition on Cottage Road.

12/9 at 5:27 p.m. Service call on Boothby Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 68 calls from Dec. 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: