Maine is moving ahead with plans to study its special education services for young children while lawmakers consider shifting services for preschool-age children away from the state to local school districts.
On Wednesday the Legislature’s Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs voted unanimously to move ahead with work to be done by Boston-based Public Consulting Group, Inc. on the condition that a review of existing early childhood services be completed before the group brings a proposed implementation plan back to the committee.
The first phase of the group’s work, to include a review of current services and how early childhood special education is provided in other states, is due before the education committee by April 1, said Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cumberland, co-chairwoman of the committee.
An implementation plan for how the state could move forward on shifting special education for preschool-age children to local school districts would follow by Dec. 1.
“This is reinforcing that they will come to us with an analysis and recommendations before proceeding to the implementation process,” Millett said. “There were some concerns on the (Special Education Services Advisory Committee) and we wanted to be absolutely clear that’s what’s going to happen.”
The study comes as a bill before the Legislature, L.D. 1715, proposes eliminating Child Development Services, the division of the Department of Education that currently oversees special education for young children, in favor of moving services for preschool-age children to local school districts.
The legislation follows budgetary and other concerns related to Child Development Services and questions about whether the shift would streamline services.
Critics of the proposal question how local school districts would fund the additional services, whether districts have space in their buildings for more children and how equipped they are to find the specialists young children need.
The study, which was approved by lawmakers as part of the state budget last year, is estimated to cost between $200,000 and $250,000.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
More Americans are dying at home rather than in hospitals
-
Nation & World
A girl named Greta and the seriously sexist history of Time’s Person of the Year
-
Politics
House approves defense bill, with 12 weeks of parental leave and a ‘space force’
-
Nation & World
Trump signs order targeting college anti-Semitism
-
Local & State
Proud parents ask for help so children can be children
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.