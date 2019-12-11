NEW HIRES

Boyle Associates has hired Anna Biddle as a senior environmental scientist. Biddle previously worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. She brings 18 years of experience to the practice. She will be based out of the Portland office.

Theresa Crafts joined NBT Bank as a commercial portfolio manager.

Crafts brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial banking and portfolio management. She previously worked as a portfolio manager for Citizens Bank in Boston.

Molly McGuire joined Malone Commercial Brokers as designated broker/operations manager.

McGuire, of Scarborough, brings 16 years of professional real estate experience. Previously, she worked in several sales capacities, including B2B sales and in the hospitality sector.

Danielle Starr joined Verrill as an attorney.

Starr previously worked as a family law attorney in Boston for six years. She served as treasurer and then the vice president of the Greater Boston Family Law Inn of Court and on the Boston Bar Association Family Law Section Steering Committee.

Mary Sundeen was named president of Midcoast Humane.

Sundeen is the first president of the nonprofit since it commenced operations in 1950. She brings 30 years of experience in for-profit and nonprofit management, corporate communications, and investor relations. Prior to joining Midcoast Humane, she served as senior vice president of corporate communications for DisposeRx Inc.

Trey Milam joined Marcus Clegg as an associate attorney.

Milam, of North Yarmouth, graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in 2019, where he received the law school’s commercial law award. His practice areas include corporate and business law, bankruptcy law and civil litigation.

Jonathan Carter joined CHA Architecture in Portland as a project coordinator.

Carter will provide project administrative services using his background in financial analysis.

GENERAL

Maine Source Homes & Realty has moved to new offices at 259 Minot Ave. in Auburn.

Tighe & Bond Inc. has opened a new, 4,400-square-foot office at 2 Monument Square, Suite 302, in Portland.

Dan Bisson, a senior project manager, will provide leadership for the firm’s new office. Bisson has over 25 years of experience with management, permitting, planning, design and construction of water infrastructure projects for municipalities, utilities and private clients.

