Arrests

12/4 at 11:22 a.m. Sarah Cornish, 38, of Tedford Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Main Street.

12/8 at 10:09 a.m. William Reinfelder, 82, of Perham Lane, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Perham Lane on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

12/5 at 5:56 p.m. Merrissa Madarasz, 26, of Main Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

12/6 at 5:23 p.m. Chelsea Wallace, 33, of Ferry Road, Durham, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Maple Street on a charge of permitting unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Fire calls

12/3 at 1:50 p.m. Electrical hazard on Interstate 295.

12/3 at 6:31 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

12/4 at 6:20 a.m. Alarm on Eagles Way.

12/4 at 7:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

12/4 at 8:21 a.m. Mutual aid on Interstate 295.

12/4 at 9:37 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

12/6 at 11:02 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Dec. 3-8.

