Gorham boys’ soccer coach Tim King is stepping down after 20 seasons that produced a 231-75-19 record. Gorham reached the Class A South final the past two years and advanced to the state final in 2016 and 2018.

A science teacher at Gorham High, King said he wanted to be able to watch both his sons play college soccer next fall. Kyle King is a sophomore at Emmanuel College in Boston. Brady King, a Gorham senior and Maine Soccer Coaches’ Association all-New England selection, plans to play in college, probably at Maine Maritime.

“There really aren’t any other reasons,” King said. “I’ve enjoyed every step of the way and there’s certainly going to be a hole there for me next fall. But with both sons in college, I do think it’s a good time because you won’t be able to get those years back.”

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK: Coach Todd Hanson earned his 300th win Tuesday when the Dragons beat host Yarmouth, 47-40.

Hanson, who teaches math at the high school, is in his 24th season as Brunswick’s varsity coach. His unbeaten 2002 team won the Class A state title. A member of Waterville’s 1985 Class A championship team, Hanson went on to play at the University of Maine. After six years as an assistant (four at Waterville, two at Thomas College), Hanson took over a struggling Brunswick program in 1996.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY 39, MT. ABRAM 12: Chloe Arsenault scored eight points as the Seahawks (2-1) defeated the Roadrunners (1-2) in Boothbay Harbor.

Glory Blethen chipped in with seven points, while Kylie Brown and Kathryn Hibbard each added six.

Camryn Wahl led the Roadrunners with five points.

WATERVILLE 66, OCEANSIDE 50: Maddie Martin scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers (2-0) to a win over the Mariners (1-1) in Waterville.

Sadie Garling finished with 15 points, while Jayda Murray added eight.

Audrey Mackie scored 15 points for Oceanside.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, PORTLAND 1: Bella Schifano recorded a hat trick and two assists, and Abbey Agrodnia added two goals and added two assists to propel Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (5-0-1) past Portland/Deering (4-2) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Koto Yamada contributed a goal and an assist. Josie Boeschenstein, Riley Knupp and Nicoletta Coupe also scored for the Capers.

Caroline Lerch got a second-period goal for Portland.

GREELY 2, YARMOUTH 1: Leah Walker scored in the first period and Camilla Lattanzi got an insurance goal 1:52 into the third as the Rangers (2-3) downed Yarmouth/Freeport (2-5) at Family Ice Center.

Greely goalie Meghan Abel finished with 22 saves.

Olivia Bradford scored for Yarmouth midway through the third period, assisted by Sophie Newberg.

SCARBOROUGH 8, GORHAM 0: Carrie Simpson tallied two goals and two assists for the Red Storm (6-0) in a win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook (0-6) at USM Ice Arena.

Ashley Farrington also scored twice.

ST. DOMINIC 6, FALMOUTH 0: Madi Pelletier netted a hat trick as St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (2-1) shut out the Yachtsmen (1-5) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

The Saints took a 4-0 lead after one period.

Taryn Cloutier contributed two goals and an assist, and Bella Webster added a goal and two assists.

LEWISTON 14, BRUNSWICK 0: Leah Dube registered three goals and three assists as the Blue Devils (5-0) routed the Dragons (0-5) at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Lilly Gish and Nadia Roy each assisted on three goals. Lewiston outshot the Dragons 54-1.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 6, ST. DOMINIC 2: Aaron Higgins scored twice, and the Yachtsmen (1-0-1) got three power-play goals and a short-handed tally in a win over the Saints (1-1) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Carter Hawkes, Sean MacDonald, Owen Drummey and Tyler Baker contributed a goal apiece.

