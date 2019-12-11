Erik Brenner, Medomak Valley senior: Last winter Brenner won the Class B and the New England qualifier titles at 220 pounds, one of last season’s most-competitive classes.

Josh Cote, Noble junior: Already a two-time Varsity Maine All-State pick and two-time Class A champion, Cote is regarded as one of the state’s best technicians. As a sophomore he missed six weeks because of a midseason bout of pneumonia but returned to win regional, state and qualifier titles at 126 pounds in a 33-3 season.

Caden Frost, Bonny Eagle sophomore: The Class A South 106-pound champion and runner-up at the state meet as a freshman, Frost expects to stay at 106 this season.

Cameron Frost, Bonny Eagle sophomore: Frost routinely gave up 15 pounds in the 113 class as a freshman and still placed second at regionals and fourth at the Class A state meet. With 10 extra pounds, he’ll easily wrestle at 113 again this season.

Colby Frost, Bonny Eagle junior: An aggressive, tenacious wrestler, Frost earned All-State honors as a sophomore after moving up two weight classes. He swept the 120-pound regional, state and New England qualifier championships before going 3-2 at the New Englands to finish a 37-3 season.

Malcolm Gartland, Portland/South Portland junior: Gartland was the Class A South regional champion and state runner-up last season at 195 pounds.

Magnus Heisler, Deering junior: A state meet qualifier as a freshman and the top wrestler on a 25-person Deering team, Heisler won over 30 matches last year before being derailed by an injury in the Class A South regional 126-pound consolation bracket.

Noah Beal Hernandez, Massabesic junior: One of the strongest wrestlers in the state, Beal Hernandez won the Class A South title, was runner-up at the state meet and placed sixth at the New England championships at 152 pounds.

Kristina Kelly, Camden Hills senior: Better known for her soccer skills (she was the Varsity Maine Player of the Year as a junior), Kelly won the girls’ 113-pound title in her first season of high school wrestling.

Brycen Kowalsky, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick sophomore: The Class A champion and New England qualifier runner-up at 113 pounds as a freshman, Kowalsky is a key part of a Mt. Ararat/Brunswick team looking to defend its Class A title.

Spencer LeClair, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick sophomore: LeClair was the Class A champion and All-State selection at 132 pounds as a freshman. His 51-4 record included winning the Class A North regional.

Sam Martel, Noble senior: A two-time All-State pick, Martel moved up two weight classes as a junior to win the 138-pound Class A and New England qualifier titles. Martel was 28-8 as a junior.

Anunthaya MacDonnell, Falmouth junior: MacDonnell was the 120-pound champion in Maine’s first girls’ championship tournament. The only wrestler from Falmouth, she trains with the Portland/South Portland team.

Sean Moriarty, Marshwood junior: A holdover from the Hawks’ 2018 Class A championship team, Moriarity was runner-up to Colby Frost at the regional, state and New England qualifier meets.

Will Orso, York sophomore: Orso qualified for the state meet with a fourth-place regional finish at 182 pounds as a freshman. Wrestling at 220 to start this season, he went 3-0 in Saturday’s York duals with two pins and a decision against Malcolm Gartland.

Matt Pooler, Massabesic senior: A steady technician, Pooler won the Class A South regional and New England qualifier titles, finished second in the state meet and went on to place sixth at New England Championships at 170 pounds.

Jonah Potter, Wells junior: As a sophomore, Potter won the Class B crown at 182 pounds while helping the Warriors win the state title, then finished fourth at the New England qualifier.

Sean Sullivan, Cheverus senior: The Class A South champion at 220 pounds, where he beat eventual state champion and since graduated Sol Demers of Sanford, Sullivan figures to stay at the same weight and try to build on last season’s 35-9 record.

Devon Whitmore, Biddeford senior: Whitmore was the Class A runner-up at 145 pounds, where he fell to defending champion and since graduated Noah Lang of Camden Hills. He was 31-7 as a junior and has an 80-24 career record.

David York, Kennebunk: Part of a strong sophomore class for a team on the rise, York was the Class A South runner-up at 132. After getting into the New England qualifier as an alternate, he placed third to qualify for the regional championships.

