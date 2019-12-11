1. Mt. Ararat/Brunswick: The defending Class A champions have a good shot at repeating, though Cony also is a threat in the North region. Sophomores Brycen Kowalsky (113 pounds) and Spencer LeClair (132) are returning state champions. Seniors Caden Kowalsky (145) and Ben Laurence (170) have looked strong in early-season events, as have sophomore Kyle Graffam at 160, senior Brett Raio at 152 and promising freshman Shea Farrell at 132.

2. Noble: The Knights’ depth gives them a big edge in Class A South. The challenge is to turn that into the program’s first state title since 2011. Sophomore two-time state champ Josh Cote (126 last season) and defending 138-pound champ senior Sam Martel are back. Seniors Jaden Balcewicz (fourth at 120) and Christopher Pilcher (fourth at 160) are returning state placers, and seniors Alex Rachkoskie and Logan Rendell, junior PJ Exel and sophomores Alexander Marchand and Dylan Mulligan placed at regionals.

3. Wells: The Warriors have established themselves at the top team in Class B with three straight state titles. Jonah Potter, a junior, is the only returning state champ for veteran coach Scott Lewia. But the Warriors return five other wrestlers who placed at the state meet last year. Wells has a 23-man roster, including sophomores Michael Ducharme and Dan Marquis, Class B runner-ups at 106 and 113, seniors Jacob Scott (2nd at 120) and Josh Burgess (third at 132), and junior Evan Cash (fourth at 160).

4. Kennebunk: The Rams tied Marshwood for second in Class A South last winter and went 24-4 in dual meets. With a strong sophomore class led by David York (132 regional runner-up), Eli Soule and Trevor Fecko (regional runner-up at 170) and a 25-man roster that should fill at least 13 of the 14 weight classes, the Rams are ready to take a step up, especially if some of the seven freshmen contribute.

5. Bonny Eagle: It starts with the Frost brothers. Sophomore twins Caden and Cameron Frost are sticking at 106 and 113 pounds, where they finished second and fourth in the state last winter. Junior Colby Frost is a defending state champ at 120. He’ll probably go to 126 this year. Perhaps most encouraging is that the Scots’ roster has more than doubled. Trevor Perkins (132) and Chris Rankin (138) were second and first at the opening Westbrook tournament.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous