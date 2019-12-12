A Biddeford entrepreneur is the recipient of the Student Business of the Year Award from York County Community College.

Mary Bailey, owner of Thyme & Honey Bakery was among a number of people and companies recognized by the college at the annual York County Business Awards dinner last month.

Bailey opened Thyme & Honey on Elm Street, just south of Five Points, a year ago, when she was finishing up her last class – which happened to be an online class – at YCCC.

These days, Bailey and her two employees are very busy, what with the Thanksgiving holiday just winding down and Christmas and New Year’s coming up soon.

She’s been baking a plethora of pies and pastries, and there are always lemon bars, cheesecake bars and truffle bars to whet the appetite. Cakes, of course, are always popular, Bailey said.

As well as all the other goodies, Bailey said she likes to bake bread, when she has time, though it isn’t always possible.

The award was a “total surprise,” she said, and later learned she’d been nominated by her culinary arts instructor, Chef Charles Galemmo.

“I met some wonderful people (at YCCC) and I recommend the program highly,” said Bailey.

She and her husband moved to Biddeford more than 15 years ago.

“We really enjoy being here in Biddeford, and so I opened the shop here,” she said.

The 2019 awards mark the 15th year the college has recognized the efforts of businesses across York County.

Arundel Machine Tool Company, located on Technology Drive, just off on U.S. Route 1, and Caron Engineering, of Wells were each named Business of the Year.

Champagne’s Energy on Portland Road in Arundel was named Large Business of the Year.

The Lighthouse, a wholesale and retail lighting company on York Street (U.S. Route 1) in Kennebunk was named Small Business of the Year.

Other winners include Go FOTO Yourself New England of Lebanon, the Rookie Business of the Year; Thistle Pig in South Berwick, the Medium business of the Year; and The Maine Diner, located on U.S. Route 1 in Wells, was named Employer of the Year.

