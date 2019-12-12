NEW HIRES

Erika Lynn North, Ph.D. was hired as an outpatient psychologist at Maine Behavioral Healthcare’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disorders.

North, of Kittery, previously worked for Maine Medical Partners in its developmental-behavioral pediatrics department.

The Maine Children’s Alliance has hired Stephanie Eglinton as its new executive director.

Eglinton brings extensive experience with Maine’s philanthropic and nonprofit communities. Most recently, she worked as a senior program officer at the Maine Community Foundation, where she led the foundation’s statewide initiative to improve outcomes for young children in Maine.

PROMOTIONS

Grace Bardsley was named a program director for Destination Moosehead Lake.

Bardsley had previously managed the visitors center.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Matt O’Malia, founder and executive partner of OPAL Architecture Research Design and GO Lab, was recognized with the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Award.

O’Malia was honored with the CEO Environmental Leadership Award, which Alnoba established “to support, inspire and recognize business leaders who help save the Earth we share,” the press release said.

State Sen. Stacey Guerin, of Penobscot, was recognized by the Retail Association of Maine’s Board of Directors to receive the organization’s 2019 Jim McGregor Government Service Award.

Guerin, who currently serves on the Labor and Housing Committee, is a strong advocate for small businesses. This year, she worked with the Retail Association of Maine and other groups on complex issues like paid sick leave and Maine’s workers’ compensation system.

Don Foshay’s Discount Tire was honored by Tire Review with its 2019 “Top Shop” award.

The award recognizes skills and industry expertise, store merchandising, customer service, facilities and appearance, community service, marketing and long-range planning.

Owner Don Foshay Jr. said in a press release, “This is something that every one of our associate shares in, a total team effort. It is a thrill for us all.”

Trish Hansen, a human resources assistant at Pine Tree Society in Bath, earned her Professional in HR certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute as well as a Certified Professional designation from the Society for Human Resources Management.

Hansen, of Brunswick, has been with Pine Tree Society for five years.

