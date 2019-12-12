Log

But why was it crossing?

An unidentified subject didn’t fly the coop, it just needed a hand. A police officer shortly after midnight on Oct. 23 on Gray Road, according to a log entry, “assisted chicken across the road.”

Arrests

Aleksey P. Kasyanov, 34, Pemberly Drive, Windham, on Sept. 26 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to give correct name and/or date of birth, violating condition of release, and failure to register vehicle, on McLellan Road.

Cody J. Downs, 22, transient, Cape Elizabeth, on Sept. 30 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Elwood Lane.

Timothy A. Whitney, 34, Scarborough, on Oct. 3 on a charge of driving to endanger, on Truman Road.

Carlos O. Garza, 43, Finn Parker Road, on Oct. 6 on charges of failure to appear after bailed and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Finn Parker Road.

George S. Smith Jr., 39, Dexter, on Oct. 6 on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hutcherson Drive.

Katelyn M. Mckay, 26, Autumn Brook Way, Gorham, on Oct. 10 on a charge of domestic violence assault – priors domestic violence, in Gorham.

Joel E. Sudduth, 33, Silver Ridge, Windham, on Oct. 10 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on North Gorham Road.

Kelly J. Pompeo,46, New Portland Road, Gorham, on Oct. 11 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on New Portland Road.

Benjamin A. Foster, 22, Harding Bridge Road, Gorham, on Oct. 11 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), Harding Bridge Road.

Andrea A. Murray, 49, Chase Street, Standish, on Oct. 12 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

Mark R. Champagne, 58, St. Joseph Drive, Gorham, on Oct. 13 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of cocaine – priors, on Gray Road.

Nicholis R. Brough, 29, Casco, on Oct. 14 on charges of terrorizing and refusuing to submit to arrest or dentention, on Christopher Road.

