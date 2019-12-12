LEWISTON — Police are investigating after shots were reported fired early Thursday on Walnut Street.

Police said one shot passed through a tenement wall and struck a refrigerator inside a home at 21 Walnut St.

No one was hurt and no arrests were made as of late Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after midnight, police said. Officers went to the area after several people called to report hearing gunshots in the area of Walnut Street between Blake and Pierce streets.

“We did locate some shell casings in the area which assisted in confirming that shots were, in fact, fired,” said Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre. “A bullet was found to have entered an apartment wall at 21 Walnut St.; striking a refrigerator before coming to a rest.”

It was not clear what led to the shooting. Police did not say how many shell casings were recovered or what caliber was used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lewiston police Detective Ryan Rawstron at 513-3001 ext. 3321.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: