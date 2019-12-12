FARMINGTON — Two Kingfield snowmobilers were arrested Wednesday in connection to a fight that occurred after they woke up a resident and his child earlier in the day at a residence on Trestle Avenue in Kingfield with noise from snowmobiles they were driving, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to Trestle Avenue for a report of assault reported at 3:o8 a.m.

Following an investigation, Morgan arrested Eric W. Eaton, 22, and Matthew T. Ross, 20, both of Kingfield, on a charge of aggravated assault.

A 36-year-old man tried to confront three snowmobilers who were riding snowmobiles early Wednesday in a field behind his house and tried to yell at them asking them to stop their activity. However, the men continued to ride in the field and then left toward a residence on West Kingfield Road, Nichols said.

The snowmobilers were not on the alleged victim’s property.

The resident then got in his vehicle with his child and went to West Kingfield Road to find the men who were allegedly responsible for the noise to again ask them to cease riding the snowmobiles so early in the morning.

Words were exchanged at a West Kingfield Road residence and the Trestle Avenue resident was allegedly assaulted by two of the three men, according to Nichols.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance responded to Trestle Avenue to administer first aid to the alleged victim. He had injuries to his face, Nichols said. Later in the day he drove himself to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to have his injuries checked out.

The third snowmobiler was not charged.

Eaton is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $500 and a supervised release agreement and Ross is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash, on Thursday afternoon at the Franklin County Detention Center.

A conviction on the assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $20,000 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: