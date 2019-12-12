I read with interest the surveys surrounding the name change proposed for USM.
It’s clear – and understandable – that identifying Portland (or greater Portland) with the location is important.
That said, I’ve opposed the change for several reasons. Most important, I think, is that the university not become identified as a satellite campus of UMaine. I fear University of Maine at Portland would do just that. Also, as an alumna, my allegiance is to USM not a UMaine extension. Additionally, there’s the cost both in dollars and in its impact to all programs, athletics, printed materials, and on and on.
As I’ve read more on the subject, I do now understand that linking to Portland makes sense. So why not change the name to the University of Southern Maine at Portland, shortened to USM at Portland. I think that would address the various viewpoints.
I know a lot of thought is going into this and I also know you can’t please all the people… In the end, I hope all that thought results in the best choice for the school, its people and programs and the state of Maine.
Noelle Neuwirth
Gorham
