BRUNSWICK – David R. Earl, 83, of Harpswell Road passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Hawthorne House in Freeport with family by his side.

He was born in Brunswick on Nov. 20, 1936, the son of David and Marguerite Tardif Earl. He attended St. John’s School and Brunswick High School and married Lucy L. Brillant on Dec. 31, 1955. He worked at J & J Cleaners as their dry cleaner beginning in 1953 for 50 years until his retirement in 2003. He also worked at Land’s End and the Brunswick Lodge of Elks as a bartender for many years. David was in the U.S. Marine Reserves from 1954-1958.

David loved the outdoors and spent his younger years fishing and camping. He made several trips with friends and his son to the Allagash Wilderness. He was also an avid motorcycle rider who always took “the long way around”. He and his wife spent many years riding together with friends. He was a member of the Elks from 1961 to 2000 where he was Exalted Ruler in 1975 and 1976 and was voted “Elk of the Year” twice. In his later years, he enjoyed relaxing and reading books. He was a member of St. John’s the Baptist Church – All Saints Parish.

He was predeceased by his first daughter, Debra Ann Earl, who died in January, 1960 and his wife, Lucy L. Earl, in October, 2014. He is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Earl-Williams and her husband Clayton Williams of Topsham, a son, Wayne and his wife Elizabeth Delano-Earl of West Bath; six grandchildren, Jade Earl, Dylan Earl-Johnson, Gunnar Earl-Johnson, Courtney Guth, Cameron Guth, and Connor Guth; a great-grandchild, Chloe Simmons; and two sisters, Sue Duval of Brunswick and Terry Perkins of Sugar Hill, Ga.l as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s the Baptist Church – All Saints Parish, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Burial beside his wife and daughter in St. John’s Cemetery will be in the spring.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Donations in his memory can be made to the Dementia Society of America by going to www.dementiasociety.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous