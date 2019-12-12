BRUNSWICK – Judelle M. Strange, 85, of View Street died Dec. 8, 2019 at her home

She was born in Detroit, Maine on March 18, 1934, the daughter of Avon and Vera (Southard) Lasselle. She attended schools in Burnham and Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield

Her first marriage was to Glenard Little whom is now deceased. She then married Mal Strange on July 27,1971.

She enjoyed socializing with her family and friends. She was an avid golfer enjoying golf courses across Maine and in many other states. She was a life time member of The Brunswick Golf Club, where she served as tournament chairman, a 30 year member of The Maine State Women’s Golf Association and the Southern Maine Women’s Golf Association. She also enjoyed bowling and was on several bowling teams. She was a former member of The Rebecca Lodge of Pittsfield and a Life Member of The Veteran’s of Foreign Wars.

Judelle and Mal spent winters in the Palm Beaches of Florida. They traveled several times throughout the United States and enjoyed visiting casinos especially Foxwood and Atlantic City.

Judelle is survived by her husband Mal Strange of Brunswick; her two children, a daughter Sherie and her husband Dale Perreault and her granddaughter Morgan Beaucage of Brunswick and her son Stanley Little and his wife Loretta of Bath. She also leaves behind her stepchildren Michael Strange and his wife Nancy and their two sons Thomas and Nathan of Brunswick, Kathleen and her husband James Clemons and their three sons Jason, Matthew and Sean of Harpswell.

Judelle was predeceased by her mother and father, her brothers Leroy (Sammy) Lasselle, Norman Lassell, a sister Gloria Abbot, and half-brothers George Simpson and Alvin Hardy, all of Pittsfield.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. A private family internment will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery on River Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the:

Mal Strange Golf

Scholarship Fund

c/o Brunswick High School

116 Maquiot Rd.

Brunswick, ME

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous