PORTLAND — An Old Orchard Beach woman was sentenced Dec. 5 in federal court in Portland for Social Security fraud and theft of public money, according to U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

U.S. District Judge George Z. Singal sentenced Kelly L. McCabe, 36, to 12 months and one day imprisonment and three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $101,400 in restitution to the Social Security Administration. She pleaded guilty to the charges on April 25.

According to court records, McCabe applied for Supplemental Security Income on behalf of her two daughters, who were found eligible to receive such benefits in 2006 and 2008, respectively. SSI benefits are paid to people with limited income who are blind, disabled, or elderly. Beneficiaries who are unable to care for themselves may seek the appointment of a representative payee who is responsible for spending the beneficiary’s benefits on their day-to-day needs. McCabe was appointed representative payee for her two daughters.

In 2012, McCabe lost custody of her daughters and they were placed into the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. After losing custody, McCabe continued to collect her daughters’ SSI benefits until July 2017, by concealing from the SSA her daughters’ absence from her home and her personal use of their benefits. McCabe was also a recipient of SSI benefits and her use of her daughters’ benefits reduced her eligibility to receive SSI benefits, resulting in an additional loss to the benefit program.

SSA’s Office of the Inspector General and the Fraud, Investigation and Recovery Unit of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services investigated the case.

