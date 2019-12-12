The Family Restored, a local nonprofit that helps families pay for treatment and recovery housing costs for loved ones struggling with addiction, has received a $5,000 donation from Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI).

Drug abuse in Maine has risen in recent years, and in 2017, the state ranked among the top 10 in opioid-related overdoses in the U.S., according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The Family Restored will use the funds to continue giving recovering addicts and their families access to quality care and support they would not otherwise receive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: