SACO — The staff of Saco Middle School has launched a new Student of the Month Program to recognize individuals who help create a positive environment for learning and serve as leaders throughout the school community.

Biddeford+Saco Chamber of Commerce+Industry is partnering with Saco Middle School to sponsor the program.

Chamber Director Jim LaBelle presented the inaugural award to the December 2019 recipient, eighth-grader Nate Carnevale during a ceremony Monday.

Math teacher Brenda Ireland said he exemplifies the type of student every teacher wants in their classroom.

“Nate is an active participant and a great leader in class and his constant positive attitude helps to motivate others. In addition, Nate assists those needing help, both students and teachers,” she said.

Ireland added that he starts and ends each day with a “hello” and “good-bye” to each of his teachers, and treats everyone with respect.

“As a result, Nate lifts the spirits of those around him with little effort,” she said.

Nate Carnevale is the son of Stephen Carnevale and Kim Coates.

The Student Services Team along with SMS Principal Ken Hawkins developed the new program.

Six students are nominated for the award each month by their peers, with each one highlighted on a bulletin board near the school office. The Student of the Month recipient is chosen by teachers and staff.

