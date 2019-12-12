SACO — Sen. Justin Chenette says his new coloring and activity book, ‘The Great Whoopie Pie Debate: How Your Idea Becomes Maine Law” is published and available for purchase at the Saco Scoop.

Chenette, D-Saco, is inviting people to join him for a launch party at the Saco Scoop at 2 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 14.

All proceeds from book sales benefit college scholarships for students at Thornton Academy and Old Orchard Beach High School, he said.

The book promotes civic education and sales empower new civic leaders through the scholarship fund, Chenette said.

Hundreds of the coloring and activity books have been donated to local elementary and middle schools, he said, and Chenette encourages teachers to make photocopies to use as a supplement in the classroom.

Chenette, who represents District 31 in the Maine Senate, and book illustrator Jefferson Coniaris will talk about the inspiration behind the book, the illustration process, will sign copies, and provide a fun demonstration of the legislative process from the book.

There’s another incentive to attend the launch party.

“Everyone who purchases the book during the party will receive a free scoop of whoopie pie ice cream,” said Chenette.

For more information about the coloring book, visit https://www.whoopiepie.org.

