The town of Scarborough sent three ambulances to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Route 1 on Thursday afternoon, but none of the the injuries were considered to be serious.
An emergency dispatcher said the crash took place just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Commerce Drive.
It took crews a few minutes to clear the accident scene, and motorists traveling through the area, which is near Oak Hill, should not experience any delays, police said.
