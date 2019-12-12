BIDDEFORD — In the spirit of Advent, students at St. James Catholic School in Biddeford shared love and kindness, as well as warmth, to those in need as winter approaches. On Dec. 6, the children took a large donation of blankets to the Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center on 35 South St. in Biddeford. Following that delivery, the children hung hundreds of hats, mittens, and scarves donated by members of the St. James community to the town-owned park on the corner of South and Green streets in Biddeford. The clothes were placed in plastic bags with a decorative ribbon and hung from fences and park benches. They put a tag is inside each bag so recipients will know the items are from the children at St. James. Anyone in need of these items can come and take them at any time. Items that still remain in the park next week will be collected and donated to the Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center.

