Community meal – Thursday, Dec. 12, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.
Chowder luncheon – Friday, Dec. 13, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.
Breakfast buffet – Saturday, Dec.14, 7:30-9:30 a.m.,West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road (corner of Blackstrap), Cumberland. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, baked beans, muffins, fresh fruit, juice, coffee and tea. $7.50, $3; takeout available.
Bean supper– Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies, and beverages. $8, $3.50.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.
Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 21, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.
Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Northern Forecaster
Public hearing set for Falmouth’s new pesticide ordinance
-
American Journal
Looking Back: Dec. 12
-
Northern Forecaster
Craving ‘real news,’ Yarmouth middle schoolers start school paper
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ hockey: Five teams to watch
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Dec. 12