Arrests
Crystale L. Vega, 43, of Brackett Street, on Dec. 2 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.
Christopher N. Dobson, 40, of Seavey Street, on Dec. 2 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation and three warrants, on Methodist Road.
Brian J. Cody, 58, of Tenants Harbor, on Dec. 3 on a warrant, on Annover Road.
Katrina Wright, 35, of Mckinley Avenue, on Dec. 5 on a charge of assault and violating condition of release, on Saco Street.
Dorothy A. Fickett, 42, of Rochester Street, on Dec. 6 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm prohibited by person, on Rochester Street.
Jessica L. Gaddas, 43, of Winslow Street, on Dec. 6 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.
A juvenile, 16, on Dec. 8 on a charge of failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, on Main Street.
Summonses
Joshua L. Wilson, 41, of Standish, on Dec. 2 on a charge of operating after license suspension and violating condition of release, on Main Street.
Farhia A. Ahmed, 60, of Cumberland Street, on Dec. 4 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.
Jesse E. Semba, 28, of South Portland, on Dec. 6 on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, on Larrabee Road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Northern Forecaster
Public hearing set for Falmouth’s new pesticide ordinance
-
American Journal
Looking Back: Dec. 12
-
Northern Forecaster
Craving ‘real news,’ Yarmouth middle schoolers start school paper
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ hockey: Five teams to watch
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Dec. 12