Arrests

Crystale L. Vega, 43, of Brackett Street, on Dec. 2 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Christopher N. Dobson, 40, of Seavey Street, on Dec. 2 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation and three warrants, on Methodist Road.

Brian J. Cody, 58, of Tenants Harbor, on Dec. 3 on a warrant, on Annover Road.

Katrina Wright, 35, of Mckinley Avenue, on Dec. 5 on a charge of assault and violating condition of release, on Saco Street.

Dorothy A. Fickett, 42, of Rochester Street, on Dec. 6 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm prohibited by person, on Rochester Street.

Jessica L. Gaddas, 43, of Winslow Street, on Dec. 6 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

A juvenile, 16, on Dec. 8 on a charge of failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, on Main Street.

Summonses

Joshua L. Wilson, 41, of Standish, on Dec. 2 on a charge of operating after license suspension and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Farhia A. Ahmed, 60, of Cumberland Street, on Dec. 4 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Jesse E. Semba, 28, of South Portland, on Dec. 6 on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, on Larrabee Road.

